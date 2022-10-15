Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

