Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $60.94 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.46 or 0.27460700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

