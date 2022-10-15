Loop Industries’ (LOOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $17.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 29.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.
