Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.26.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.96. 4,143,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $20,678,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.