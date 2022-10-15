LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $68.19 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, LUKSO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00023820 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $68.19 million and approximately $603,396.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.05 or 0.27508083 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
