Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 128.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.