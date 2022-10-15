Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.73 on Wednesday, reaching $288.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,514. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $114,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

