M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £19.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

