Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 29,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 649.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

