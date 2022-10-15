Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 2,361,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.