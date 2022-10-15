Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:M traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

