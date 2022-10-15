Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $801,502.00 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

