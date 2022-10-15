MAGIC Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 3% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $76.77 million and approximately $641,543.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.81 or 0.27430641 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

