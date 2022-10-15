Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 277.8% in September

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.23.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

