Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 119,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%.

Manning & Napier Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manning & Napier

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

