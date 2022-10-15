Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,425. In related news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,804.54. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$332.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

