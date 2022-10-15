Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 232,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

