Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 28.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.