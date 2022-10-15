Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CROJF remained flat at $2.53 during midday trading on Friday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

