Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 280,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,189. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.