Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 280,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,189. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

