Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 157,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 222,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,409,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,582,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.