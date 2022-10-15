Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,598,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,598,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

