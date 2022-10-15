Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

WM traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,042. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

