Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 7,647,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,172. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

