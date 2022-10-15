Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. 3,106,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

