Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,764 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. 11,764,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,069,572. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.