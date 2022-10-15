Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 213 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.70. 892,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,358. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.