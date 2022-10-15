Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 498 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $16.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average is $426.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

