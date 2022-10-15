Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,157. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

