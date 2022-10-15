Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Target were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 5.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE TGT traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.