Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

