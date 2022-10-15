Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

