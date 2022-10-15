Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of MTLS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 91,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,844. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.77.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
