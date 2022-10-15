Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 91,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,844. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

About Materialise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,207,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.