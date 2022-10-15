Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. Materion has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $97.89.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.