Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 2,520 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 9,681,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.