Mathes Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,013. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

