Mathes Company Inc. Sells 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $20.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 375.56, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

