McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 on December 15th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.97. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

