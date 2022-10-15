McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $243.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

