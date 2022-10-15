McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.97. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

