McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $82,994,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,255.17 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,124.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

