McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.