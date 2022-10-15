McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

