McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 51 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

