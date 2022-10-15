McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Shares of MCK opened at $352.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.95 and its 200-day moving average is $334.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $200.74 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

