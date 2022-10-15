Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 3.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.90. 17,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDXF. Raymond James cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Further Reading

