MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) versus Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Critical Survey

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 3 0 2.75 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.86%. MediciNova has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical -11.24% -2.12% -0.46% MediciNova N/A -15.99% -15.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $276.87 million 2.21 $71.52 million ($1.05) -17.04 MediciNova $4.04 million 24.16 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova.

Summary

MediciNova beats Collegium Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

