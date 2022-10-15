Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Down to $120.85

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.85, but opened at $113.90. Medifast shares last traded at $118.16, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

