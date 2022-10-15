Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

