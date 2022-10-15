Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $128.32.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

